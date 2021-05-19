Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.03 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $48,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

