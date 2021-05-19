Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Repay worth $51,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 660,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,247 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPAY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.