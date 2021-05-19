ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

