VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
VIAO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,741. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.
About VIA optronics
