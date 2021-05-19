VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Announces Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,741. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

