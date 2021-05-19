VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,823.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $17,823.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,995.37 or 1.01096886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004472 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,656,552 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.