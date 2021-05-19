Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head to Head Comparison

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 20.25 -$9.66 million $0.18 286.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vericel and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $49.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.60%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.12% 0.13% 0.10% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26%

Summary

Vericel beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is involved in the progressing of its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

