Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 53,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,698,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

