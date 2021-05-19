Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.44

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.44 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.10). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 67,919 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.59 million and a PE ratio of 34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

