Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.56 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

