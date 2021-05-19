Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.64. 3,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,976. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.69 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19.

