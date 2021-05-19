Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

