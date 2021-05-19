Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

