Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 364,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

