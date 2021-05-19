Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

