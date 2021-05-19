VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,635. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

