VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778,451. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

