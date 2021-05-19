Valley Brook Capital Group Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Valley Brook Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.