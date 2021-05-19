Valley Brook Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Brook Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

