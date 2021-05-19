Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $26.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $27.20. Valhi shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

