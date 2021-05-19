Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of VLO opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,651.78, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

