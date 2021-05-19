Utrust Market Capitalization Achieves $186.72 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $186.72 million and $39.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

