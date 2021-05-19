US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,662 shares of company stock valued at $8,154,987. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,836,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in US Foods by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 705,093 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. US Foods has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

