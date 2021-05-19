US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano Sells 133,561 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pietro Satriano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50.

USFD opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

