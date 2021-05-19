US Bancorp DE Sells 817 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.