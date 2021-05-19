US Bancorp DE Sells 2,746 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

