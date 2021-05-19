US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,659 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

