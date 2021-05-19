US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,112 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last quarter.

Shares of GDRX opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.