US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

NUAN stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

