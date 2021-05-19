US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,187 shares of company stock worth $7,578,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

