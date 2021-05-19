Urus Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Urus has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.77 or 0.00034889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

