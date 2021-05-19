Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

