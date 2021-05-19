Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $98.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.38.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.13. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

