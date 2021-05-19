Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

