Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.33

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.33 and traded as high as $68.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 22,224 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.