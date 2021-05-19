Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.83. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.41. 715,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,026. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $143.27 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.