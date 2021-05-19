UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,538 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $4,239,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

