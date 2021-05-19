Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $158.75 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

