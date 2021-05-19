Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 5,955 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 149.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

