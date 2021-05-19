Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $300,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

