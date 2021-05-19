Unicorn AIM VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON UAV opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The company has a market cap of £318.74 million and a PE ratio of -22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.50.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

