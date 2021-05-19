Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Trading 34% Lower This Week

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $316,617.21 and approximately $5,332.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

