UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last quarter.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

