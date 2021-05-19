UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 16,750 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

EBAY stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. 216,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

