UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.62. 24,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,854. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

