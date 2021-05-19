UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 108,507 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. 1,284,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,611,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

