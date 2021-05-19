UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. 11,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

