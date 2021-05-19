UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys 5,219 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 117,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

