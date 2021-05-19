UBP Investment Advisors SA Boosts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,749. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.