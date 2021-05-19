U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

USWS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 3,702,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,218. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

