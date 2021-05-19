U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.39. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 299,647 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.