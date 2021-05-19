U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.39. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 299,647 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

